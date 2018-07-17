Joseph Borowiak to be sentenced Tuesday for the murders of aunt, uncle in 2017

WARREN, Mich. - A 37-year-old man is set to be sentenced in court Tuesday on charges of shooting and killing his aunt and uncle in Warren last year.

Joseph Lawrence Borowiak was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in a Mount Clemens courtroom. Borowiak was last in court on June 14 for the continuation of his trial, where he was found guilty.

Borowiak fatally shot his 67-year-old uncle, Steven Collins, and 66-year-old aunt, Cynthia Collins, on Sept. 1 last year in a home on Panama Street near 9 Mile Road in Warren.

The aunt and uncle were found when police responded to a welfare check. A neighbor said the family's dog was loose and no one would answer the door, police said.

They were found shot to death in separate rooms.

The Collins raised Borowiak, but they kicked him out of their home around the time of their deaths because of an issue.

"He lived there for quite a number of years on and off," said Greg Birch, a friend of the couple. "He had substance abuse issues and other issues."

At the time of the murder, police said Borowiak had a hit list comprised of family members. Police also found Borowiak had threatened other family members on his Facebook page.

