Judge boots former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger over residency

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A judge has ruled that former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger lied about living in the Warren home that she listed as her primary residence when she ran for office.

Judge Daniel Kelly said that made Spranger ineligible to run for office, so he ruled Spranger was to be removed from the position.

As soon as Kelly's order came down, county officials jumped into action. Sheriff's deputies were called in to relieve Spranger of her badge, keys and credentials, while employees watched. Spranger has been in an ongoing war with her employee unions.

"It has been a total nightmare for every department that had to deal with her," employee Polly Helzer said. "It's really very sad."

It wasn't Spranger's battles with employees or the administration that did her in. Kelly said it was preposterous to say she was living in an abandoned home on Hudson Avenue, which had no utilities when she filed to run for county clerk.

Spranger tried to dodge Local 4's cameras, exiting through a back door. When we caught up with her, she had nothing to say.

She found out quickly how eager the county was to be done with her, as her parking access card had already been deactivated. She had a hard time getting out of the parking garage.

