Judge orders individual bond hearings for qualified Iraqis detained by ICE in Detroit

DETROIT - Qualified Iraqis who were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Detroit will get individual bond hearings.

Those who have been detained for six months or more will have the opportunity to go before an immigration judge and present evidence that shows they should be released.

A bond hearing can be denied if the government can prove that a detainee is a danger to the community or is a flight risk.

Detainees who have been in custody for 60 days or more will be released if they have not had a bond hearing by Feb. 2.

