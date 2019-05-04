Judge rejects 6-month freeze in involuntary manslaughter case of Michigan's former health director

FLINT, Mich. - A judge has rejected a six-month freeze in the involuntary manslaughter case of Michigan's former health director, who is the highest-ranking official charged in the Flint water scandal.

A new team of prosecutors wanted more time to assess and collect evidence after learning about 23 boxes of records in a state basement.

But Judge Joseph Farah says the discovery has no practical impact on his next step. Farah must decide whether to affirm or throw out a decision to send Nick Lyon to trial.

