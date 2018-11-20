Judge tells Michigan lighthouse lens collector to give up the glass

DETROIT - A judge has ordered a Michigan man to surrender two antique lighthouse lenses worth at least $600,000, months after the collector lost a court battle with the federal government.

Judge Mark Goldsmith told Steve Gronow that he doesn’t want to jail him. He set a new February deadline Monday. Gronow didn’t object.

Coast Guard officials went to Gronow’s mansion in Howell, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, and weren’t allowed through a gate. He was supposed to give up the lenses last summer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Caplan says it’s time “for the games to end.”

The lenses are from the Spring Point Ledge lighthouse in Maine and the Belle Isle lighthouse in Detroit. Gronow bought one on eBay and the other from the Henry County Historical Society in Indiana.

