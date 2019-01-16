Judge temporarily blocks changes at Livingston County pet cemetery

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the sale of a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery that houses remains of an estimated 74,000 animals.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports Livingston County Circuit Court Judge David Reader issued an order that also prevents the property's owners from disturbing the pet cemetery, including prohibiting "digging up any of the pets' remains." Several people whose pets are buried there had sued .

The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment Tuesday to Shari Pollesch, an attorney representing Carol Street Park Ridge LLC, which is listed as currently owning the property.

The more than 40-year-old Heavenly Acres pet cemetery in Livingston County's Genoa Township closed after its lease expired Sept. 30. The property was being put up for sale .

