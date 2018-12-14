Judge Theresa Brennan charged with crimes in her own divorce case

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A Livingston County judge is accused of misconduct in office, from using staff to perform personal services to failing to disclose a relationship with a police officer during a murder case.

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission filed a 66-page complaint Tuesday against Theresa Brennan.

Investigators say Brennan had 239 phone calls with state police Sgt. Sean Furlong over a 14-month period while Furlong was involved in a murder case in the judge’s court. They acknowledged having an affair but insist it didn’t start until after the trial.

The complaint says Furlong made many private visits to Brennan’s office and attended sports events and meals with her.

The complaint says Brennan’s secretary shopped for her online and ran personal errands on public time. The judge is accused of sending a staff attorney to her home to stain her deck and install Netflix.

A message seeking comment was left at the court.

