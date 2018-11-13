Jury finds Flint airport terror suspect guilty on all charges

FLINT, Mich. - A man charged in connection to a terrorist attack at Flint's Bishop International Airport has been found guilty by a jury on all charges.

Amor Ftouhi faced charges including committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries. An airport police officer was stabbed in his neck with a serrated hunting knife. The government said Ftouhi's plan was to stab the officer, get the cop's gun and shoot others inside the airport.

That officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, testified during the trial. He said he was attacked in June 2017 with a "Rambo knife," comparing its large size to the knife used by Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo character in the 1982 movie "First Blood." He said he fell to his hands and knees at Flint's Bishop Airport.

"I was watching this puddle of blood underneath me that was spreading and I just remember how weird that was. ... I felt like if I laid down on my back, I might not get back up," Neville testified on the third day of trial.

Ftouhi, a Tunisian who was living in Montreal, legally drove into the U.S. at Champlain, New York, and arrived in Flint five days later. Airport police Chief Chris Miller said he jumped on Ftouhi and tried to handcuff him.

"He said, 'Allahu Akbar. You have killed people in Afghanistan, and you have killed people in Iraq,'" Miller testified. "That's not something that you normally hear every day. It's distinctive in my mind. We were fighting. There was a lot of blood."

Neville no longer works at the airport.

"It's something that you never forget because you can't feel half of your face," Neville said of the aftermath. "Even sleeping is different."

