Jury finds Noor Salman, wife of Pulse nightclub gunman, not guilty on all charges

Noor Salman, who was accused of aiding and abetting and obstructing justice in connection with her husband's attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, has been found not guilty.

Salman faced life in prison, if convicted.

The attack at Pulse by Omar Mateen on June 12, 2016, is still an open wound in the greater Orlando area. More than 50 others injured in the shooting survived and the tragedy touched people around the world. Mateen was killed after a three-hour standoff with Orlando police.

