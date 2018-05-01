Jury hears Michigan woman's account of David Copperfield magic show fall

LAS VEGAS - Jurors in Nevada have heard a Michigan schoolteacher's account of falling and skinning a knee taking part in a signature David Copperfield illusion at a Las Vegas Strip show just months before a British tourist claims he was badly injured.

Amy Lawrence of Kalamazoo, Michigan, testified by videotape Monday that three Copperfield backstage staffers asked afterward if she was OK, but no one offered a bandage or asked Lawrence to fill out an accident report after her fall in June 2013.

Cox could be next to testify about injuries his lawyers say he suffered in November 2013 when he and about 10 audience volunteers were hurried by stagehands off-stage, through indoor hallways and an outdoor alleyway so they could "reappear" at the back of the theater for the show finale.

