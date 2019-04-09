Jury selected for second trial for former Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit teen's ATV death

DETROIT - A jury was selected Tuesday in the new trial against a former Michigan State police trooper accused of firing his Taser at a 15-year-old boy who crashed his ATV and died in Detroit.

Mark Bessner is facing second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in Grimes' death. A mistrial was declared last year after jury members failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Video shows Bessner firing his Taser at Grimes. The teens family wants to make sure the jury sees the entire picture of what happened that day.

Oliver Gantt is an activist working closely with the family. Gantt is crafting a letter asking the prosecutor to file a specific motion.

"Take the jury to the actual scene and let them see, and let them feel, and let them glean the evidence for themselves," Gantt said.

Gantt said the dashcam video shows one perspective but the street's landscape tells a different story.

"Looking at the video, it gives the illusion that Damon was taunting the officers, which was not the case," Gantt said.

Gantt believes it's the right thing for the prosecution to do for Grimes' family.

"If he wants to help this family, if he wants to bring resolve to this matter, if he wants to bring any semblance of justice, I think he should take that approach," Gantt said.

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday.

READ: 2nd trial set to begin for ex-state police trooper charged in Detroit teen's ATV death

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.