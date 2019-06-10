Justice Bernstein to headline 'Strictly Business' event June 13 at Motor City Casino

Justice Richard Bernstein is set to headline the 22nd Annual "JVS Human Services Strictly Business" networking, awards and fundraising event this Thursday, June 13.

It begins at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon and program from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Motor City Casino in Detroit.

Bernstein began his eight-year term on the Michigan Supreme Court in January 2015 as the first blind Supreme Court justice in the nation. Before joining the state's highest court, Bernstein was known for being an advocate for disabled rights as an attorney for "The Sam Bernstein Law Firm" in Farmington Hills.

"Richard Bernstein's life's work truly exemplifies the mission of JVS Human Services in helping people of all situations to maximize their potential," said Leah Rosenbaum, president and CEO of JVS Human Services. "He takes action to help those who need it, and his law cases often set national standards protecting the rights and safety of people with and without disabilities."

For details about sponsorships and tickets click here.

