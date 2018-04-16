'K-9 Blake' Purvis in court Monday for preliminary hearing

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - A man accused of impersonating a police officer returns to court Monday morning.

Blake Purvis, 23, -- also known as "K-9 Blake" -- will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Purvis was charged with impersonating a peace officer and possession of flashing lights.

Police say Purvis was driving a black SUV with police-inspired decals on March 24 and used the flashing lights to make a traffic stop on the Lodge Freeway near I-94. The woman he allegedly pulled over became suspicious and continued to drive. She then reported the incident to police, and an investigation by Detroit police resulted in Purvis' charges.

Detroit police issued a new warrant for Purvis last weekend. He allegedly pulled over a Downriver woman in February, as well as approaching a man on Detroit's west side last week, and an Eastpointe woman said she also encountered Purvis who told her he was with a task force and recorded their conversation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.