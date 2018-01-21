K-9 helps Oakland County Sheriff's deputies catch burglars who stole marijuana from Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. - A K-9 helped Oakland County Sheriff's deputies catch two people after a home invasion Thursday in Pontiac.

Deputies responded at 7:25 p.m. to the 90 block of South Roselawn Drive on reports of a home break-in.

The deputies saw two men carrying a black bag and walking down the street. When a deputy approached them, they ran.

After a short pursuit on foot, the deputy caught one of the men and arrested him, but the other man fled. The deputy ordered him to stop and began chasing him with a K-9 unit. The K-9 caught up to the man and bit his left elbow and hand as he ran behind a building, authorities said.

The deputy found the man behind the building and arrested him without incident.

One of the men was taken to the substation for questioning, while the man who was bitten was taken to McLaren Hospital-Oakland for treatment before being transported for questioning.

Inside the bag the suspects had were items from the home on South Roselawn Drive. The homeowner is a legal marijuana caregiver. The suspects located her grow operation and stole several marijuana plants.

The suspects, 19 and 20, are in custody at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

