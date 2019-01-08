Man charged in 2016 Kalamazoo shooting pleads guilty to all charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Uber driver accused of going on a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo has pleaded guilty to all counts against him.

Jason Dalton made the surprise decision Monday just as jury selection was set to get underway in his trial.

Dalton was accused in the slaying of six people in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2016. He was charged with murder and attempted murder. He's accused of shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder in two other shootings that seriously injured Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf.

