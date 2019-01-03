Kalamazoo shootings: Jury selection set in trial for Jason Dalton

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man charged with killing six strangers in southwestern Michigan nearly three years ago.

Jason Dalton is charged with murder and attempted murder. He's accused of shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016 while he was picking up riders for Uber. Police quoted Dalton as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him.

Prospective jurors are reporting to court Thursday to begin the selection process. Trial testimony could start Monday.

The trial was delayed while Dalton's attorney tried to suppress some statements made to police. The Michigan appeals court agreed that some cannot be used.

Dalton has been found competent to stand trial, but he's made bizarre outbursts at past court appearances.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office Dalton was charged with six counts of murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and eight charges of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The murder charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole,

Dalton: App 'started making him be like a puppet'

According to the arresting officer's report (view here), Dalton said when he logged onto the Uber app it "started making him be like a puppet." He told police he would have tried to have a "shootout with police, when the log in went from the black symbol back to the red, that's when Dalton stopped his thought."

"Dalton explained to us that when the app changed from red to black that is when he started having problems."

Dalton described 'devil figure' in Uber app

He told police during a series of interviews "the iPhone could take you over." He said he "wishes he would never have spoken what that symbol was when he saw it on his phone."

According to the report, Dalton described the devil figure as a "horned cow head or something like that and then it would give you an assignment and it would literally take over your whole body."

"He said it starts out that you have to follow the navigation, but it gets to the point where you don’t have to drive at all, the car just goes. He was seeing himself from outside of his body."

Dalton talked about the Masons and the Eastern Star symbol. He said his grandmother was in the Eastern Star and his grandfather was in the Masons.

Watch the arrest video here.

Dalton removed from court after outbursts

Dalton was dragged out of court during testimony from one of the victims. Dalton sat quiet during her testimony, but then made an apparent outburst which startled the woman on the stand. He had to be dragged out of the courtroom while she screamed. According to the Associated Press, he raised his voice in court Friday and talked about people with "black bags."

Judge Christopher Haenicke called a recess and deputies removed Dalton from court.

