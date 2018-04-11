Kansas officials seize 350 pounds of marijuana on way to be sold in Sterling Heights

Police said 350 pounds of marijuana and $326,000 were seized during a massive drug bust. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officials seized 350 pounds of marijuana that was intended for sale in Sterling Heights during a drug bust in Kansas last week.

Geary County Sheriffs Drug Interdiction Unit officials made a traffic stop April 5 and discovered 350 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Two people were arrested during the traffic stop.

Officials from the Sterling Heights Crime Suppression Unit, Warren Police Department and Michigan State Police were notified and arrested a man in Sterling Heights the following day.

Police also seized $326,000 in illegal drug money.

"This is a prime example of the effectiveness law enforcement can have when federal, state and local agencies coordinate their continuing efforts to combat the war on drugs," Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

Officials said Michigan's medical marijuana laws and guidelines were violated in the incident.

Police said the investigation spanned across several state lines.

The case is still under investigation.

