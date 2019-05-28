Karen Spranger's probable cause hearing is today

Ex-Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger at her arraignment for larceny charge. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - The last time Karen Spranger faced a judge she was formally being charged with larceny.

Prosecutors say Spranger, the former Macomb County Clerk, stole $1,660 from a 78-year-old friend she was taking care of. Pictures from a Chase Bank in January show Spranger making the withdrawals allegedly without permission from the victim.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on $3,000 bond despite police not being able to track her down for two months.

Spranger now has a hearing called a probable cause conference, which is to make sure there's enough evidence for the case to move forward.

On May 14, the hearing was adjourned until Tuesday, May 28. Court is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.

The case has nothing to do with her tumultuous year as county clerk that consisted of lawsuits and bizarre behavior before she was removed by a judge for lying on an affidavit about where she lived.

Spranger was also accused of assaulting that 78-year-old woman when she confronted Spranger about the money. She has not been charged with assault and her attorney doesn't think it will be added to these charges.

Full coverage of Karen Spranger

