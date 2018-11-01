Kellyanne Conway unable to attend MIGOP rally due to aircraft malfunction

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Michigan Republican Party reports Kellyanne Conway will be unable to attend Thursday’s MIGOP rally in Sterling Heights due to an aircraft malfunction.
The event will continue with the Republican statewide ticket as planned. Conway is reported to be working to reschedule, and said she hopes to visit Michigan prior to Election Day.
The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Unfortunately, due to a plane malfunction, Kellyanne Conway will be unable to attend the rally this evening. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) November 1, 2018