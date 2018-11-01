News

Kellyanne Conway unable to attend MIGOP rally due to aircraft malfunction

By Dane Sager Kelly
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Michigan Republican Party reports Kellyanne Conway will be unable to attend Thursday’s MIGOP rally in Sterling Heights due to an aircraft malfunction.

The event will continue with the Republican statewide ticket as planned. Conway is reported to be working to reschedule, and said she hopes to visit Michigan prior to Election Day.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.