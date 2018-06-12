Kid Rock to attend U.S. Senate campaign rally in Novi for John James

NOVI, Mich. - A rally is in Novi Tuesday for a candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, and a rock star is set to join the stage to show his support.

Robert Richie, also known as Kid Rock, is scheduled to attend a campaign rally at 6 p.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace -- 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi -- for John James, who is a candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

"(Kid Rock) loves this country and has been a longtime supporter of military veterans and their families," James said. "I'm excited to have him on stage with us as we rally to take back Michigan."

Also set to attend is Rob O'Neill, a retired Navy SEAL and author of "The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior." O'Neill has claimed to fire the shots that killed Bin Laden in 2011.

The rally is free and open to the public. If you plan on attending, visit JohnJamesForSenate.com to register.

