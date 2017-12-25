Kimball Township boy seriously injured when go-kart collides with automobile

KIMBALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a go-kart collided with another vehicle on Griswold Road Sunday night.

According to authorities, St. Clair County Central Dispatch received a call Sunday night at approximately 10 p.m. regarding a go-kart being struck by a vehicle. A preliminary investigation shows that a 17-year-old Kimball Township boy was riding a go-kart in a driveway but had entered the road to turn around and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Detroit area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision. However, the heavy snowfall was.

The incident is still being investigated.

