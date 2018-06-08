Knife-wielding man in dress denies exposing himself to grandmother, terrorizing Warren neighborhood

WARREN, Mich. - A knife-wielding 18-year-old man accused of breaking into the bedroom of a teen girl and exposing himself to a grandmother Thursday in Warren is facing life in prison if convicted.

Ethan Carter was arraigned on charges Friday in connection with a chain of events that put five schools on lockdown.

Police said Carter broke into the home of a 16-year-old girl and held a knife to her throat, exposed himself to a grandmother in front her grandchildren and solicited sex from another person, all while wearing a dress and carrying a knife.

Carter denies doing anything.

"I didn't do any of that," Carter said in court. "[I] only ran because I was scared."

Carter's school principal, Alberta Walker, insists police have the wrong person.

"He was supposed to be at graduation and that's when we started looking for him. He's funny, he has a lot of laughter, no mental illness, no issues in our building, no fights," Walker said.

What happened

Five Warren schools were on lockdown Thursday after a knife-wielding man wearing a dress went on a wild crime spree in the area, police said.

Several police officers were called to the area of 9 Mile and Ryan roads after a sexual assault and home invasion. Chatterton Middle School, Great Oaks Academy, Fitzgerald High School, Mound Park Elementary School and Schofield Elementary School were placed under a lockdown.

Police said Carter sexually assaulted a young woman around 7 a.m. Thursday after forcing open a window at the back of her house to get inside.

"He attempted to assault my little cousin," Jonathan Turk said. "At some point, her mother came back into the house and the guy chased her out and eventually made it away from here."

Police said Carter was wearing a blue flower print dress and a shower cap while wielding a knife. He made his way to a park at the corner of Ira Boulevard and Toepfer Road, where he found a grandmother and two small children at the play structure.

Eyewitnesses said Carter raised his dress, exposing himself to the grandmother, and asked her in front of her grandchildren to have sex.

She started screaming, and Carter ran away, officials said.

Warren police descended on the neighborhood with dogs and began to search for Carter, prompting a lockdown at five schools.

"This is very nerve-wracking," resident Jenny Juncaj said. "My heart is racing. I would like to get my kids from school right away. This is terrible."

Warren police said Carter tried to assault a third woman before they caught him several blocks away from the first assault.

"I'm just glad he's off the streets," Turk said.

Turk's cousin was taken to the hospital. Officials have not provided an update on her condition.

