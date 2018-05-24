Knife-wielding man with Afro robs pizza delivery driver in Ypsilanti Township

Police said a man with a knife attacked a pizza delivery driver in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a pizza delivery driver was robbed Tuesday by a man with a knife.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Holmes Road around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. The delivery driver said a man with a knife robbed him, taking food and cash.

The man fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Police describe the man as black, 45 years old and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He had a thin build and an Afro hairstyle. He was wearing a black, hooded sweat jacket, a hat with a blue visor and blue jeans, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

