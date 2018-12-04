Kroger cashier raises $1,800 for child battling cancer

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - A woman who is well-known to customers at a Kroger in Grosse Pointe and at her church where she's an associate pastor is raising money to make sure a child battling cancer gets a happy Christmas.

This holiday season Charlene Petties plans to bless a terminally ill child with countless gifts thanks to what customers donate.

"If they didn't like me they wouldn't first come to my line and they wouldn't give to me," Petties said.

Over the course of three weeks Petties and her customers raised more money that she and managers could imagine, a total of $1,836.30.

Kroger teamed up with The Rainbow Connection, the organization that offers special wishes for children battling life-threatening diseases. Kroger's goal was simple, grant a dying 9-year-old girl her Christmas wish list.

"If, by chance, this is this child's last Christmas I pray she makes it to see," she said. "I pray she makes it to see she gets everything she wished for and to let her know anything is possible as long as you believe."

In a season about helping others, a Grosse Pointe community proved true giving.

