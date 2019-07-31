News

Kroger now charging fee for card users who want cash back

Up to $300 cash back allowed

By Kayla Clarke
If you often get cash back at Kroger, you might want to be aware of a new charge the company is implementing.

When customers scan their Kroger card, the 50-cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100. There is a $3 fee for any amount higher than $100, according to Kroger.

"Our cash back program allows customers to get up to $300 cash back, and that’s a convenience they can’t get at any of our competitors. When customers scan their Kroger card, the .50 cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100 and the fee is $3.00 for the amount higher than $100." - Kroger

 

