L'Anse Creuse students say they were ordered to wear bras at band practice

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A trustee with the L'Anse Creuse board of education is under fire after she allegedly told girls at band camp they had to wear a bra during practice as part of the dress code.

During the last board of education trustees meeting for L'Anse Creuse Public Schools, a student walked up to the podium and said trustee Mary Hilton addressed the girls during band camp.

"(She said) it had come to her attention that some of the girls were not wearing a bra during practice," the freshman student said.

The student said Hilton lectured them about wearing a bra.

"We were told that we were wrong," she said. "We were told that because it was a sport dress code, it was a distraction and we were required to wear a bra."

The student said Hilton promised to check if they were wearing bras.

"We were told that tomorrow we would be checked by Ms. Hilton to check if we are wearing a bra or not," the student said.

The alleged comments from Hilton raised many questions at the meeting.

"Why and how is a female who is a minor not wearing a bra by her choice considered a distraction?" one person asked.

A woman spoke during the meeting and called it a form of bullying.

"I felt that the threat of checking and publicly humiliating these girls should they not have chosen to wear a bra was, in fact, bullying," she said.

Parents are hoping the school district steps in.

"I'm a mother to two boys, so I've never had girls, but I think I'd be upset if a trustee came to my child, my girl, and said, 'I'm going to be checking whether you're wearing a bra or not,'" a parent said.

"L’Anse Creuse is aware of the incident and is working towards a resolution for all involved," school officials said in a statement.

