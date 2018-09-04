Labor Day weekend disrupted on Sylvan Lake due to fuel spill

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. - Labor Day weekend was disrupted for residents on Sylvan Lake due to a fuel spill.

Neighbors smelled fuel around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noticed a sheen on the water. Boaters who visit Sylvan Lake frequently were concerned about the issue.

Police officers and officials from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality started an investigation that stretched into Labor Day. Booms were stretched in areas where the fuel was being soaked up, disrupting the holiday for a lot of visitors.

It was initially believed that the fuel had come from a nearby gas station, but police said it turned out to be a force of nature. The heavy rains flushed out several storm drains that were backed up with sediment -- fuel and other fluids from vehicles on the road -- and it all washed into the lake, according to officials.

The booms are in the water Tuesday as a precaution, but police said residents and visitors can rest easy.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.