Lake Orion gym ad says men will pay more than women to be a member

LAKE ORION, Mich. - A local gym owner is getting a lot of attention after he purchased an ad in a local newspaper saying men will pay 1/3 more than women to be a member.

The owner of The Gym in Lake Orion said the price is more than fair.

“On the surface it can seem like yeah it’s unfair to charge men something different than you would charge women,” owner Rich Garvin said.

He recently placed the ad advertising cheaper membership rates for women versus men, saying "Women can join the gym in Lake Orion for just $20, while men have to pay a third more." It’s a logic he says just makes sense.

“I think when you understand the background of it, if you understand that, this is something that’s going on, as far as the pay gap, women getting paid considerably less than men, for doing the same job,” Garvin said.

Local 4 asked gym members, both women and men, if they thought it was fair.

“Initially I didn’t think it was actually fair to have men pay one price, women pay another. Now that I understand that he’s doing this to bring awareness to pay inequality and he’s actually taking the action on something that he believes in, I don’t feel there’s anything wrong,” member Heidi Weger said.

Kevin Laidler said he didn't have a problem with it and he's OK with paying more.

“Well, you know, women have always been economically disadvantaged from the system as it has been for many years. I don’t have any problem with it. I’ll gladly play more than a female counterpart if it helps them out,” Laidler said.

