Lake Orion woman charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children

A 31-year-old Lake Orion woman is facing a first degree criminal sexual conduct charge after police executed a home search warrant.

Here's more info from Lake Orion Police:

On October 31, 2017, Lake Orion Police were notified by Oakland County Child Protective Services of possible illegal activity involving children at a home in Lake Orion. Lake Orion Police and US Department of Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) conducted a joint investigation and were able to determine that a 31 year old female at that address has been making sexually explicit videos of herself and involving three young children under the age of 13 years old.

The female was using a Facebook Messenger account and other electronic means to transmit the videos and pictures to a 37 year old male living in Alden Michigan. Lake Orion Police and HSI investigators arrested the female at a home in Waterford on November 21, 2017 on federal charges. The male subject was arrested the same day in Alden Michigan.

Both the male and female have been charged under federal law for manufacture and distributing child sexual content and are in federal custody pending trial.

Search warrants were executed that discovered evidence of criminal sexual conduct involving three children that occurred at the Lake Orion address.

Lake Orion Police investigators were able to obtain charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct on the 31 year old female:

Katrina Lane Rickard, of Lake Orion age 31 was arraigned on January 11, 2017 before Magistrate Marie Soma at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills Michigan on:

Count 1: Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree – Person under 13 (Life or any term of years, mandatory minimum of 25 tears)

Count 2: Two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree – Person under 13 (15 years)

Bond was set at $300,000.00 cash with a Probable Cause Conference set for January 23, 2018 before 52/3 District Court Judge Julie A. Nicholson.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.