Lakeside Mall employee assaulted by shoppers angry about store closing

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A woman was assaulted Friday at the Windsor store in Lakeside Mall.

According to authorities, the assault occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when the woman was closing the store. Two women attempted to enter the store and when the victim told them the store was closed, the women got angry. The victim was threatened with violence and was grabbed by one of the women, who pulled the victim's hair.

The two women then fled the mall.

