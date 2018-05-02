Landlord arrested after argument leads to shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A landlord was arrested Tuesday after an argument ended with a shooting on Detroit's west side.

Police said the dispute started earlier in the day Tuesday before turning into a shooting. Now, the landlord is in handcuffs and the tenant is in the hospital.

Officials said the tenant was moving out Tuesday near I-96 and Greenfield Road when the woman in charge of the property came over to get the keys. The tenant wasn't happy, and came running out to the middle of the street with a coffee table and hit the landlord over the head with it, police said.

The landlord pulled out her revolver and shot the woman one time in the chest, police said.

The tenant's condition was not disclosed.

Police said the landlord has a concealed pistol license and is cooperating with the investigation.

