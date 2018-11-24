News

Lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road reopen

By Natasha Dado

A crash blocked lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road on Saturday.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road in Macomb County have reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. 

All lanes in the area were blocked off early Saturday after a crash. 

