Lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road reopen

A crash blocked lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road on Saturday.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road in Macomb County have reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

All lanes in the area were blocked off early Saturday after a crash.

Cleared Crash on I-94

Location: WB I-94 at Metro Parkway — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 24, 2018

Update: Crash on I-94

Location: WB I-94 at Metro Parkway

Lanes Affected: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Macomb — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 24, 2018

