Lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road reopen

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes on westbound I-94 at Metro Parkway and 16 Mile Road in Macomb County have reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
All lanes in the area were blocked off early Saturday after a crash.
Cleared Crash on I-94
Location: WB I-94 at Metro Parkway — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 24, 2018
Update: Crash on I-94
Location: WB I-94 at Metro Parkway
Lanes Affected: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Macomb — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) November 24, 2018
