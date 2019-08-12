Lansing doctor sanctioned for high infection rates, disruptive behavior, crossing boundaries

LANSING, Mich. - A Lansing doctor has had his license sanctioned for multiple violations including high infection rates among his patients, exhibiting disruptive behavior and crossing boundaries with patients and staff members, according to officials.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Monday that they have reached a settlement agreement with Sparrow Carson City physician Raymond Allard.

Allard was cited for multiple violations of the Public Health Code, LARA officials said. Allard didn't contest the violations, so sanctions were made on his medical license, officials said.

Allard is accused of the following violations:

Failing to meet the standard of care in performing surgical procedures, resulting in a high infection rates among his patients

Failing to properly diagnose and treat infections

Failing to properly maintain patient charts

Exhibiting disruptive behavior

Crossing boundaries with patients and staff

Michigan's Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery approved the settlement Aug. 1, adding a strict limitation to Allard's license that requires him to have direct, on-site supervision while practicing.

Allard is ordered to do the following over the next year:

Take a comprehensive clinical competency assessment through the Center for Personalized Education of Professionals

Have a satisfactory psychiatric evaluation by a provider or entity preapproved by the board and deemed safe to practice medicine

Take a professional boundaries course through CPEP and receive a grade of "unconditional pass"

Pay a $1,500 fine

Allard has also been placed on probation, LARA officials said.

If Allard completes the steps within a year, his license as a physician will be reclassified to a full and unencumbered status, LARA officials said. He will still be required to have his professional practice reviewed for a year.

"We count on health care providers to hold themselves to the highest ethical standards and provide proper and compassionate care to us and our loved ones," Nessel said. "This settlement gives Dr. Allard an opportunity to get the assistance he needs to provide that care and take the necessary steps to ensure patient safety."

If he fails to meet the requirements, Allard would have to petition the board to have his license reclassified and prove his ability to safely and competently practice medicine, as well as explain why it is in the public's best interest to allow him to practice, according to LARA officials.

"LARA remains focused on ensuring that our licensed health care professionals comply with state law," LARA Director Orlene Hawks said. "We appreciate Attorney General Nessel’s partnership with our department during the course of this settlement."

