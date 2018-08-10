Lapeer County officials warn of online strangers trying to meet with children

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - There have been multiple reports in Lapeer County regarding strangers attempting to meet with minor children while playing online games.

Parents are urged to be aware of their children's communication with others while playing online games and monitor their social media and cellphone usage.

Predators use any and all outlets to reach minor children. They use a bait tactic to build trust with them. They communicate with children of all ages and some pretend to be teenagers and will hide their ages.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office encourages parents to be sure and not to assume their children are safe while using any form of online communication. Please make sure your children are aware of the dangers associated with online gaming, chatting and social media (including all cellphone apps).

