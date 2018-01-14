Laptop stolen in Ann Arbor apartment home invasion, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A laptop was taken in an apartment home invasion early Saturday in Ann Arbor, officials said.

The home invasion happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Ann Street near North Ingalls Street, north of central campus.

The apartment was broken into as the residents slept, police said.

Entry may have been made through an unlocked back door, officials said.

Police said anyone who has information is asked to call the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131, the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

