Larry Nassar files appeal for re-sentencing in Ingham County after alleged attack in prison

LANSING, Mich. - Larry Nassar filed motions Tuesday asking to disqualify Judge Rosemarie Aquilina from being involved in the case in the future and for a new hearing to be re-sentenced.

The motions claim Aquilina wasn't fair or impartial. Here's part of the motion:

"Judge Aquilina made numerous statements throughout the proceedings indicating that she had already decided to impose the maximum allowed by the sentence agreement even before the sentencing hearing began. Thus, from the defendant's perspective the sentencing hearing was just a ritual."

"I don't have a dog in this fight, sir," Aquilina said.

The sentencing lasted seven days, with hundreds of Nassar's victims speaking. Now, Nassar says Aquilina allowed the victims to speak in order to advance her own agenda. He claims it appeared to be group therapy.

Nassar is arguing that he should have a new hearing to determine his sentence, which is currently 40 to 175 years in prison.

Around the world, those abused by Nassar are reacting the same way.

"Sometimes it doesn't phase us, but when it comes from him, it feels like he still doesn't get it," survivor Trinea Gonczar said.

"I think it's just another attempt to place the blame on someone else," survivor Sterling Riethman said. "He just wants it to be anyone else's fault except his."

Nassar said he was attacked in prison after a few hours in the general population. He blamed Aquilina, saying she "appeared to encourage this type of behavior."

Aquilina has been asked to comment, but she hasn't responded yet. The case will now likely be in the hands of the chief judge in Ingham County. The hearings will take place in early August.

