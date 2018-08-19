Larry Nassar moved to federal transfer center in Oklahoma

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been moved from the Arizona penitentiary, where he claims he was assaulted, and is now at an administrative security federal transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.

Nassar filed an appeal for re-sentencing in Ingham County and requested that the judge who sentenced him, Judge Aquilina, be disqualified from being involved in his case in the future. That request was denied by a Circuit Court judge.

Nassar reported being physically attacked "within a few hours of being placed in the general population," according to the court filing.

The filing also made accusations against the judge, "Aquilina's comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behavior."

#Nassar claims he was attacked in prison when he was moved to gen population. Blames Aquilina for “encouraging” this behavior. #local4 pic.twitter.com/bkndtyvL4c — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) July 25, 2018

Nassar is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges. When that sentence is finished, he will have to return to Michigan to serve sentences for sex crimes.

Nassar admitted to sexually abusing underage girls and received a sentence of 40 to 175 years in Ingham County. That sentence will run concurrently with the 40 to 125 year sentence he received in Eaton County.

During sentencing in Michigan, nearly 200 girls and women made victim impact statements. Some of the survivors went to court, while others had their statements read on their behalf. Some family members of survivors were also allowed to speak.

