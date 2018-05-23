Larry Nassar-related bills scaled back after Michigan State reaches settlement with survivors

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University reached a $500 million settlement with the survivors of former doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse, but the agreement requires the women to drop their requests that immunity be scrapped for institutions such as MSU.

There are major changes coming to the reforms that the women were asking for, and a vote is just hours away.

Nassar's behavior is the catalyst for toughening up Michigan's sexual assault laws, but the changes aren't as tough as was first suggested.

Several survivors testified in front of the Michigan Legislature, spurring Lansing to act. The original proposal called for the statute of limitations on sexual assault to be increased to 30 years, but that's been scaled back to 10 years for civil cases and 15 years for criminal cases.

Someone who was abused as a child would now have until their 28th birthday to sue. All of the new regulations are substantially stricter than the laws currently in place.

Governmental immunity for institutions such as Michigan State will continue because it was a provision of the $500 million settlement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.