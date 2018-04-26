Larry Nassar's former Michigan State boss hit with new sex accusations

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The former boss of Larry Nassar at Michigan State University is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct.

Dr. William Strampel, the ex-dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with women he hired to be models for invasive practice exams.

"Dean Strampel is not an amusing, bawdy elder statesman," prosecutors said. "Rather, he is an ugly predator who used his office to harm young women."

Strampel was arrested in March on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, official misconduct, and willful neglect of duty in connection with five women who leveled accusations ranging from crude comments to grabbing their buttocks.

Strampel has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The motion filed Wednesday doesn't contain any new charges, but it describes allegations from two unnamed witnesses.

One said she was a Central Michigan University student in 2002 when Strampel hired her as an exam model. She did 10 sessions, with the dean performing breast, pelvic and anal exams in front of a small group of med students.

She stopped taking the $100-per-hour gigs after Strampel, during a post-class dinner, told her he had been "turned on" and physically aroused during the exam, prosecutors said.

The second witness said she applied to get into Strampel's college but didn't have high enough test scores. While discussing her chances of being admitted, he suggested she apply for the modeling job, she said.

Strampel then took her to a private room and performed a breast and vaginal exam himself, with no student present, the motion alleges. During a later exam with one student present, Strampel made "inappropriate" remarks and said he could let her into the school with substandard scores, she said.

Prosecutors said they want to call the witnesses at a preliminary hearing in June to bolster their contention that Strampel used his office to prey on young woman.

Strampel's lawyer did not respond to an NBC News request for comment on the new allegations.

