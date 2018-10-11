Lawmakers, media get crash course in firefighting

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Lawmakers and media received a crash course in firefighting and emergency response training.

Jason Colthorp suited up in 50 pounds of gear and got a lesson from some of Metro Detroit's finest.

The special first responder training was held in Auburn Hills and those receiving the training worked together in teams of four.

When they faced off against actual flames another 30 pounds of gear was added so they would be able to breathe.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.