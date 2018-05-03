Lawrence Tech students design 20th anniversary logo for MotorCities National Heritage Area

DETROIT - The MotorCities National Heritage Area has begun celebrating its 20th anniversary with special branding designed by students of Lawrence Technological University.

The 20th anniversary logo was unveiled at MotorCities’ annual membership meeting, held last month at General Motors Factory One in Flint.

The logo was designed by Woodward & Willis, a student-run, faculty-directed design studio within LTU’s College of Architecture and Design that provides students the opportunity to do real-world work for nonprofit clients around metro Detroit.

MotorCities officials thanked Lilian Crum, faculty director of Woodward & Willis, and the students who worked directly with MotorCities on the project: Maddy Laidlaw, of Sterling Heights and Vana Hguyen-Ho, of Novi.

"This collaboration was a valuable opportunity for students to develop deeper conceptual understanding of providing real-world professional services while operating the studio and practicing their design skills,” Crum said. "By working directly with MotorCities National Heritage Group and attending their annual meeting, they also had a chance to learn more about the organization and its impact on the region."

Headquartered in Detroit, the MotorCities National Heritage Area Partnership is a nonprofit

corporation affiliated with the National Park Service. Its mission is to preserve, interpret and promote the region’s rich automotive and labor heritage. For more information, visit their official website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.