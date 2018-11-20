Lawsuit claims state of Michigan police exam discriminates against black applicants

DETROIT - The Michigan Civil Service Commission is accused of using an exam that discriminates against black applicants who want to work for the state police or become conservation officers.

A lawsuit claims the civil service exam produces racially disparate results because blacks have a higher failure rate than white applicants.

State attorneys say the exam only is a screening tool and that each agency does its own hiring.

Carlos Bell says he failed two versions of the exam but passed a Detroit police screening test. He says he "may not have a lot of book smarts" but his common sense is "pretty good." He wanted to become a trooper.

