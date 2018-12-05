Lawsuit filed against Eastern Michigan University over racist graffiti

YPSILANTI, Mich - Eastern Michigan University (EMU) is facing a lawsuit for suspending a professor who responded to the racist graffiti around campus.

Mark Higbee, a professor of American History at EMU is filing a lawsuit against the President of the university, the Board of Regents and the university itself after being suspended for one semester without pay.

Higbee is filing on the basis that his post was protected under the First Amendment's right of free speech an is seeking $75,000 in damages for economical and emotional distress.

On October 4 2017, EMU's campus had been the target of racist graffiti targeted towards African-Americans with "KKK" and "the n-word." sprayed on Ford Hall. Approximately three weeks later on October 24, 2017, Higbee wrote the following on the EMUTALK Facebook page:

"EMU Administrators, a small group of well paid white guys in suits (plus one woman and a few lower level "HN in C" functionaries), lacked the insight to imagine that they could ever, possibly, be remotely seen as responsible for institutional racist practices. And so they continued to act as the aggrieved party, needlessly alienating students who objected to racism. Why EMU officials, earning six figures or more, took this stance can only be explained by a combination of 1. ignorance about what racism is, 2. overconfidence that they are the good guys, 3. a lack of knowledge generally."

On December 13, 2017, Eastern Michigan University suspended Higbee without pay for one semester, required him to attend and complete a one-on-one training session with a professional consultant and banned Higbee from the campus and the university's e-mail system.

Higbee, a member of the Eastern Michigan University Chapter of American Association of University Professors, grieved the suspension and discipline. The grievance went into arbitration, which was held on March 14, 2018 and April 11, 2018. On July 23, 2018 arbitrator Barry Goldman reversed the decision to suspend and discipline Higbee.

