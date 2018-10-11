Lawsuit questions Michigan state representative's residency as she seeks reelection

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An incumbent state representative is under fire, facing allegations that she doesn't live in the district she represents -- that accusation is the subject of a lawsuit.

A house on Detroit Street in Ann Arbor is at the center of the controversy. It's owned by Kristine Pagan and her husband, but she represents Canton Township.

She isn't the one being sued, the Wayne County Election Commission is. The lawsuit points out her homestead exemption declaration of where you live for tax purposes is the Detroit Street address.

Pagan claims she lives in a Canton Township apartment with her husband, Karl Lopata. Pagan said she purchased the Ann Arbor property before she was married and her husband filed the homestead exemption by mistake.

