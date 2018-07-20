Learn about creatures that pollinate during Pollinator Palooza at Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores

Learn about birds, bees, butterflies and other insects Aug. 4 during Pollinator Palooza at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores.

Local experts will be on hand to teach about pollinators, including how to attract hummingbirds to yards.

Beekeepers from Bees in the D will be at the event, allowing attendees to look inside a beehive, build their own bee hotel and participate in honey tastings.

Also, the event will include information on how to create a monarch butterfly “way station” at home and the chance to take a pollinator home.

There will be a presentation on beneficial bugs that will include live insects. The Ford House also has a live butterfly enclosure.

“Ford House is proud to set an example of environmental stewardship, and one of the many ways we do so is taking care of Michigan’s at-risk pollinators,” Gretchen Abrams, Ford House education programs coordinator, said. “Pollinator Palooza is a fun way for the whole family to learn about the important role of bees, butterflies and birds in our ecosystem. The more we know, the better we can all work together to care for our environment.”

Tickets are $10 for children and $12 for adults. Children age 2 and younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets. The event is from noon to 4 p.m.

Ford House is located at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores.

