Leashed poodle attacked, killed by loose dog in Michigan

Leased dog killed while on walk by dog on the loose in Leelanau County, Michigan. (WPBN)

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan woman's poodle was attacked and killed by a loose dog while out for a walk Sunday afternoon in Northern Michigan.

WPBN reports a 77-year-old woman was walking her granddaughter's leashed poodle when a neighbor's dog, not on a leash, attacked and killed the poodle.

“It just got out yesterday and another resident was walking their dog and we had a problem,” said neighbor Carol Foster to WPBN.

Neighbors told WPBN that the dog, a pit bull mix, had gotten out accidentally. While owners tried to get the dog back inside, it attacked the poodle.

The pit bull mix dragged the poodle under a nearby vehicle. It eventually came out from underneath carrying the poodle, when a neighbor was able to strike the pit bull mix with a golf club. The dog left the poodle and ran away.

“These are really great people,” said Foster. “I don't want people out there thinking that they were not taking care of or being responsible for their dogs.”

“I think it's important especially when you own a large dog or dog capable of putting a heavy bite down, it's very important that you take that extra step and precaution to keep them away from children and keep them under control at all times,” said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich to WPBN.

The owner is facing misdemeanor charges for the dog running at large.

“They didn't stick this dog on anybody,” said Borkovich. “It basically got out of control and this is what happens. The owner is very remorseful and obviously has terrible feelings about the whole incident.”

The dog will likely be put down, according to police.

