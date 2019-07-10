Lee Iacocca funeral is today; church live stream available

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - A funeral service for Lee Iacocca will be held at 11 a.m. today in the main church of St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

A live stream of the service will be available here.

Many in Metro Detroit are pausing to honor Iacocca after his death at the age of 94 last week. The automaker left his mark on Detroit. In the 1970s and '80s his name evoked images of executive suites, power plays, and the grit and savvy needed to sell American cars.

A visitation was held Tuesday:

