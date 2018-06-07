Legionella found on campus at Wayne State University

DETROIT - Water testing results are causing serious health concerns on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit.

It all began back in May 2018 when an employee inside the faculty administration building was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, which is a form of pneumonia.

Cooling towers on three campus buildings tested positive for legionella. Remediation in those three towers began immediately Wednesday evening using the prescribed disinfection process, the university said.

Legionella was also identified in a private bathroom in the faculty building, in a first-floor men’s bathroom in Scott Hall next to room 1200, and in a men’s bathroom next to room 118 in the Cohn Building. The bathrooms will be closed until they can be further evaluated.

Experts will be back on campus this weekend to try to help identify what's happening. Detroit's health department also has been notified.

The university said Legionnaires' disease cannot be contracted from drinking water. Instead, it's spread through the inhalation of water droplets that contain the bacteria.

Common symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include coughing, fever, chills and muscle aches. In some cases the disease could turn into pneumonia.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.