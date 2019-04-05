Lenny Kravitz to help design $72M hotel development in Detroit's Cass Corridor

DETROIT - A new hotel and residential development was announced this week for a vacant Albert Kahn-designed building in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

The "Temple Detroit" is slated to open in June 2020, featuring 100 hotel rooms and 70 residential units, in additional to retail space.

The project will be designed by award-winning architecture firm McIntosh Poris Associates alongside Kravitz Design, Lenny Kravitz' interior design company based in New York.

The $72 million project will be at at 640 Temple Street, near the Masonic Temple. The developers will complete the 190,000 square foot 1920's Albert Kahn designed building.

"Detroit is a special place with a fascinating history. My connection with the city has been through the decades of music created there," said Lenny Kravtiz. "In recent years, I have also become interested in Detroit as a city being reborn. It's very satisfying as a result for myself and the Kravitz Design team to offer our energy and ideas to the success of the Temple Hotel, as well as Detroit. We are excited to collaborate with both Christos Moisides and my good friend Sam Nazarian and his team at sbe on this project."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.