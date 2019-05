PONTIAC, Mich. - A school liaison officer chased four people out of Pontiac High School after a report that one of them was armed, officials said.

All four people were taken into custody, police said. One of the four was armed with a weapon, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies are at the scene.

Schools in the district are on lockdown, but it is expected to be lifted soon, deputies said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.